REGINA -- Saskatchewan reported 34 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday alongside 12 recoveries, increasing the province's active case count to 161.

Of the new cases, 11 are in the central east region, seven in north central, four in the far north east, three each in Saskatoon and Regina, two in the central west and south east, and one in the north west.

Thirteen of the active cases in northern zones have been linked to the Gospel Revival outbreak while nine of the active cases in the central east are connected to a single workplace.

Six people are in hospital, two of them in intensive care.

To date 211,320 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province.

REGIONALLY

Saskatchewan's 2,068 total cases to date were reported in the following regions:

462 cases are from the south area (225 south west, 207 south central, 30 south east)

428 cases are from the Saskatoon area

371 cases are from the far north area (354 far north west, 0 far north central, 17 far north east)

306 cases are from the central area (182 central west, 124 central east)

298 cases are from the north area (134 north west, 94 north central, 70 north east)

203 cases are from the Regina area

Since the first case of the virus was reported in Saskatchewan, 1,883 people have recovered.

Twenty four people have died.

MANDATORY MASKS AT SASKATOON HEALTH FACILITIES

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has placed universal masking policies at all SHA facilities in Saskatoon.

The move follows a spike in community transmission of COVID-19 within Saskatoon.

THANKSGIVING LONG WEEKEND

Provincial health officials are encouraging residents planning gatherings for Thanksgiving to carefully consider pandemic precautions, including some specific to the holiday.