REGINA -- The Saskatchewan government has announced 235 new cases of COVID-19 and four more people have died from the virus.

In a news release Monday, the government said the people were in their 60s, 70s and 80s. One lived in the far north east zone, one in the north west zone, one in the north central zone and one in the Saskatoon area.

This brings the province's total number of deaths to 37.

The seven-day average of daily cases is 219, or 18 new cases per 100,000 people. There are 66 new cases in the Regina area and 54 in the Saskatoon area.

There are 11 new cases in the far north west, three in the far north east, 10 in the north west, 24 in the north central, four in the north east, four in the central west, seven in the central east, 17 in the south west, 16 in the south central and 16 in the south east.

Three new cases have pending residence information.

Of the 6,708 reported cases, 2,864 are considered active. A total of 3,807 people have recovered. The province reported 50 new recoveries on Monday.

There are 106 people in hospital. There are 88 people in inpatient care and 19 people in intensive care.

Of the people in inpatient care, seven are in the north west, 10 in the north central, one in the north east, 36 in Saskatoon, one in the central east, 11 in Regina, one in the south west, and 20 in the south east.

Of the people in intensive care, one is in the north west, two in the north central, nine in Saskatoon, one in the central east, two in the south west and four in Regina.

The province processed 2,861 COVID-19 tests on Sunday.

REGIONALLY