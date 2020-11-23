REGINA -- Regina area schools boards collectively reported eight schools with COVID-19 cases over the weekend.

REGINA PUBLIC SCHOOLS

On Saturday, Regina Public Schools reported COVID-19 cases at Grant Road School, Wilfred Hunt School, Albert Community School and Scott Collegiate.

The school board said there was one case of COVID-19 at each school. The schools won’t be closing, but affected students will be self isolating and returning in early December.

On Sunday, a case was reported at Harbour Landing School. Affected students will learn remotely until early December, and the school will remain open. Affected students at Harbour Landing will return on Dec. 2.

A case was also reported at George Lee School. The schools will remain open.

PRAIRIE VALLEY SCHOOL DIVISION

Also on Saturday, Prairie Valley School Division (PVSD) announced Lumsden High School will be closed after several cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed at the school.

In a release, the board said the school will be closed until Dec. 7. All students will learn remotely starting on Tuesday, Nov. 24. Staff will use Monday to transition to online learning.

PVSD said Public Health is performing contact tracing. This closure will not affect Lumsden Elementary School, and it will remain open.

REGINA CATHOLIC SCHOOLS DIVISION

A case of COVID-19 was reported at St. Gregory School on Sunday. Close contacts to the individual have been alerted and the school with remain open for other students.

This is a list of the most recent COVID-19 cases in Regina schools: