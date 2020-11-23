REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

Saskatchewan reported on Sunday 236 new cases of COVID-19.

In a news release, the province said the seven-day average of daily cases is 211 or 17.44 new cases per 100,000 people.

It said people can expect fluctuations in daily case number because of weather-related and logistical delays in lab specimens reaching the provincial laboratory.

The province processed 3,355 COVID-19 tests on Saturday.

Of the 6,473 reported cases, 2,683 are considered active. A total of 3,757 people have recovered. There have been 33 deaths.

The province reported 90 new recoveries on Sunday.

There are 99 people in hospital, with 80 people receiving inpatient care and 19 in intensive care.