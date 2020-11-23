Advertisement
COVID-19 in Sask: Here's what we know ahead of the next update
This 2020 electron microscope made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention image shows the spherical coronavirus particles from the first U.S. case of COVID-19. ockdowns and other tough measures implemented to fight coronavirus disease have led to a dramatic decline in other infectious illnesses such as influenza and sexually transmitted infections, public health data suggest. While experts say delayed diagnoses likely contributed to the drop in reported cases, the numbers are nevertheless stark. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-C.S. Goldsmith, A. Tamin/ CDC via AP
REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.
SASKATCHEWAN CASES
Saskatchewan reported on Sunday 236 new cases of COVID-19.
In a news release, the province said the seven-day average of daily cases is 211 or 17.44 new cases per 100,000 people.
It said people can expect fluctuations in daily case number because of weather-related and logistical delays in lab specimens reaching the provincial laboratory.
The province processed 3,355 COVID-19 tests on Saturday.
Of the 6,473 reported cases, 2,683 are considered active. A total of 3,757 people have recovered. There have been 33 deaths.
The province reported 90 new recoveries on Sunday.
There are 99 people in hospital, with 80 people receiving inpatient care and 19 in intensive care.