REGINA -- Lumsden High School will be closed after several cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed at the school, the Prairie Valley School Division (PVSD) announced.

In a release, the board said the school will be closed until Dec. 7. All students will learn remotely starting on Tuesday, Nov. 24. Staff will use Monday to transition to online learning.

PVSD said Public Health is performing contact tracing. This closure will not affect Lumsden Elementary School, and it will remain open.

The board said it has communicated with all affected families.