REGINA -- The Government of Saskatchewan reported 439 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, setting a new single-day increase record.

The previous daily high of 308 was set one week ago, on Nov. 14.

The province said over the past week, Saskatchewan has averaged 203 new cases daily, or 16.7 new cases per 100,000 population.

Saturday’s new cases reflects a new daily high of 4,580 COVID-19 tests processed on Friday.

In a release, the province said nine new cases are in the far northeast zone, 56 are in the northwest zone, 43 are in the north central zone, 11 are in the north east, 170 in Saskatoon, eight in the central west zone, 13 in the central east zone, 56 in Regina, 14 in the southwest zone, 18 in the south central zone, 19 in the southeast zone.

Nine new cases are currently pending residence information.

A total of 93 people are in hospital related to COVID-19, including 72 in inpatient care and 21 in intensive care.

This is a breaking news update. More to come...