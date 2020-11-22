REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority has declared new outbreaks of COVID-19 in Regina.

The outbreaks, declared as of Nov. 20, include the Santa Maria Long-term Care Home, Highland Curling Club, Avena Foods and Jesus the Anointed One Church.

An outbreak is confirmed when two or more people test positive for the virus, according to the government. The outbreaks remain listed until it’s officially declared over.

A full list of outbreaks can be found on the government’s website here.