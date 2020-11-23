REGINA -- The Saskatchewan government has declared new outbreaks in long-term care homes in Regina and Saskatoon.

These follow a number of outbreaks at several long-term care facilities earlier last week, including Regina’s Wascana Rehabilitation Centre. Other businesses and schools have also had outbreaks declared.

According to the province, an outbreak is declared when two people or more test positive for COVID-19 in a non-household setting.

Below is a list of locations where outbreaks have been declared in the last two weeks:

REGINA

Santa Maria Long-term Care Home, Nov. 20

Highland Curling Club, Nov. 20

Avena Foods, Nov. 20

Jesus the Anointed One Church, Nov. 18

Ecole Wascana Plains School, Nov. 18

Clare Parker Homes, Nov. 17

Evraz Steel Mill, Nov. 17

Culture Grooming Lounge, Nov. 17

Revera Green Falls Landing, Nov. 15

Thomas Circle of Care, Nov. 13

Wascana Rehabilitation Centre, Nov. 13

CIBC, Nov. 13

Thomson School, Nov. 12

High Hill Welding, Sherwood, Nov. 12

Lakeview School, Nov. 13

U of R Paul Schwann Fitness Centre, Nov. 11

SASKATOON

Royal University Hospital, Unit 5300 (Ortho/Trauma), Nov 20

Lutheran Sunset Home, Nov. 20

Luther Special Care Home, Nov. 17

Martensville High School, Martensville, Nov. 11

CENTRAL

Northside Sales and Service, Ituna, Nov. 13

Yorkton and District Nursing Home, Yorkton, Nov. 11

SOUTH

Senior Balcarres Broncos Hockey, Balcarres, Nov. 22

Little Castle Child Care Centre, Indian Head, Nov. 17

Hayes Haven Person Care Home, Indian Head, Nov. 17

Central Collegiate, Moose Jaw, Nov. 14

Swift Current Pickleball Club, Swift Current, Nov. 13

FAR NORTH

*There are no new outbreaks in the Far North as of Nov. 23

NORTH