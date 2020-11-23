Advertisement
COVID-19 outbreaks declared in long-term care homes in Regina, Saskatoon
A patient is given a COVID-19 test by a medical worker outside Brooklyn Hospital Center, Sunday, March 29, 2020, in Brooklyn borough of New York. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
REGINA -- The Saskatchewan government has declared new outbreaks in long-term care homes in Regina and Saskatoon.
These follow a number of outbreaks at several long-term care facilities earlier last week, including Regina’s Wascana Rehabilitation Centre. Other businesses and schools have also had outbreaks declared.
According to the province, an outbreak is declared when two people or more test positive for COVID-19 in a non-household setting.
Below is a list of locations where outbreaks have been declared in the last two weeks:
REGINA
- Santa Maria Long-term Care Home, Nov. 20
- Highland Curling Club, Nov. 20
- Avena Foods, Nov. 20
- Jesus the Anointed One Church, Nov. 18
- Ecole Wascana Plains School, Nov. 18
- Clare Parker Homes, Nov. 17
- Evraz Steel Mill, Nov. 17
- Culture Grooming Lounge, Nov. 17
- Revera Green Falls Landing, Nov. 15
- Thomas Circle of Care, Nov. 13
- Wascana Rehabilitation Centre, Nov. 13
- CIBC, Nov. 13
- Thomson School, Nov. 12
- High Hill Welding, Sherwood, Nov. 12
- Lakeview School, Nov. 13
- U of R Paul Schwann Fitness Centre, Nov. 11
SASKATOON
- Royal University Hospital, Unit 5300 (Ortho/Trauma), Nov 20
- Lutheran Sunset Home, Nov. 20
- Luther Special Care Home, Nov. 17
- Martensville High School, Martensville, Nov. 11
CENTRAL
- Northside Sales and Service, Ituna, Nov. 13
- Yorkton and District Nursing Home, Yorkton, Nov. 11
SOUTH
- Senior Balcarres Broncos Hockey, Balcarres, Nov. 22
- Little Castle Child Care Centre, Indian Head, Nov. 17
- Hayes Haven Person Care Home, Indian Head, Nov. 17
- Central Collegiate, Moose Jaw, Nov. 14
- Swift Current Pickleball Club, Swift Current, Nov. 13
FAR NORTH
*There are no new outbreaks in the Far North as of Nov. 23
NORTH
- Condo building, North Battleford, Nov. 21
- U19 Bruins hockey, Prince Albert, Nov. 13
- Global Sports Academy, Prince Albert, Nov. 13
- Safeway, Prince Albert, Nov. 13
- River Heights Lodge, North Battleford, Nov. 12
- Purolator, Prince Albert, Nov. 12
- Caleb Village, North Battleford, Nov. 11