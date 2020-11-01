REGINA -- Saskatchewan has reported 74 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

The number of people in hospital has risen by four to 33, according to a news release. There were 29 people reported in hospital on Saturday.

There are five new cases located in the far northwest, five in the northwest, 12 in the north central, one in the northeast, 25 in the Sasaktoon area, two in the central east, 19 in the Regina area, one in the southwest and three in the southeast.

The location of one case is pending.

Public health is investigating the source of transmission for all new cases.

Of the 3,218 reported cases, 798 are considered active. A total of 2,395 people have recovered.

The province reported 15 new recoveries on Sunday.

Of the 33 people in hospital, 26 people are receiving inpatient care: two in the northwest, six in the north central, two in the northeast zone, 10 in the Saskatoon zone and six in the Regina zone.

Seven people are in intensive care: two in the north central zone, four in Saskatoon and one in Regina.

REGIONALLY

46 active cases are from the far north area (25 far northwest, 0 far north central, 21 far northeast)

231 active cases are from the north area (44 northwest, 135 north central, 52 northeast)

284 active cases are from the Saskatoon area

143 active cases are from the Regina area

51 active cases are from the central area (three central west, 48 central east)

41 active cases are from the south area (three southwest, five south central, 33 southeast)

Three cases are currently pending residence location.

As of Oct. 29, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 176,818 people tested per million population. The national rate was 251,039 people tested per million population.

On Saturday, 2,750 COVID-19 tests were performed in Saskatchewan.