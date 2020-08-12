REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

The province of Saskatchewan reported 29 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. Eleven of these cases are located in a communal living area just outside Saskatoon.

There are 17 new cases in the Saskatoon area, four in Regina, four in the south west region, three in the south central region and one in the north west.

There are 165 cases active in the province on Tuesday for a total of 1,479 cases to date.

The province recorded 29 new recoveries.

REGINA SCHOOL DIVISIONS MANDATE MASK USE

The Regina Public and Catholic schools divisions have announced intentions to make mask use mandatory for students in Grade 4 to 12.

The school divisions both recommend students in Kindergarten to Grade 3 wear masks while at school, but will not be mandating their use.

On Tuesday, the province said it would be up to the discretion of school divisions to decide whether to mandate mask usage.

Education Minister Gordon Wyant defended the province’s new back-to-school guidance measures after facing critics who say the plan falls short.