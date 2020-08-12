REGINA -- The Regina Public and Catholic schools divisions have announced intentions to make mask use mandatory for students in Grade 4 to 12.

The school divisions both recommend students in Kindergarten to Grade 3 wear masks while at school, but will not be mandating their use.

“There will be some who are unable to wear masks, and these requests will be considered on a case by case basis,” Regina Catholic School Division said in an online notice.

Regina Public Schools said that all students and staff using school board transportation will be required to wear masks while being transported.

On Tuesday, the province said it would be up to the discretion of school divisions to decide whether to mandate mask usage.

Education Minister Gordon Wyant defended the province’s new back-to-school guidance measures after facing critics who say the plan falls short.

The measures, which only apply to schools that choose to mandate masks, would require students in Grades 4 through 12 to wear a mask in high traffic areas, like hallways and on buses.

Students in Grades 9 through 12 might be required to wear masks in the classroom in cases where it’s not possible to physical distance, or where the students are outside their co-hort.

These recommendations only apply to schools that want to move to a Level 2 scenario, in which masks would be required.