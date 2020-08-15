REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

There were 30 new COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan on Friday. Twenty-two more people have recovered.

Of the 1,541 cases reported in the province 174 are active.

To date 1,347 people have recovered.

There are 23 new cases in the south west part of the province, one in the north central region and six in the south central region. One case is pending residence details.

All of Friday’s new cases, and 108 of Saskatchewan’s active cases, are located in communal living settings.

