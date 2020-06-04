REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES:

Saskatchewan reported one new case of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 647 cases.

The new case is from the far north region.

Of those cases, 34 are considered active. Health officials aren’t reporting any new recoveries on Wednesday. The province sits at 602 recoveries.

Here’s a breakdown of where the cases are located in the province:

SASK. GOVERNMENT WARNS ABOUT RISK OF COVID-19 AT LARGE GATHERINGS, RALLIES

The Government of Saskatchewan is warning people about the risk of COVID-19 at large gatherings or rallies.

Dr. Saqib Shahab, the province’s Chief Medical Health Officer, said these types of public gatherings increase the risk of transmitting the virus.

“While peaceful public protests are a part of our democracy, please be aware of the elevated risk to yourself and your loved ones, particularly those in your extended household who may be more vulnerable,” the government said in a release.

According to the province, many as 40 per cent of people are capable of being infected with COVID-19, without showing symptoms.