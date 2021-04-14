REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASK. LIMITS PRIVATE GATHERINGS PROVINCE-WIDE

The Saskatchewan government has extended the limit on private household gatherings to encompass the whole province.

Effective immediately, household bubbles will be restricted to immediate household members only.

The changes to the public health measures will also cap the number of people at worship gathering to 30, effective Friday.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

The Government of Saskatchewan reported 288 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Tuesday.

Of the two deaths, one person was in their 30s and the other was in their 60s. Both were from the Regina zone.

There are 202 people in hospital in the province related to COVID-19, including 41 people in intensive care.

The 288 new cases are located Far North West (four), North West (31), North Central (five), North East (three), Saskatoon (44), Central West (two), Central East (22), Regina (117), South West (18), South Central (17) and South East (17) zones. Eight cases are pending residence information.

A total of 280 recoveries were reported. Saskatchewan has 2,555 active cases.

Saskatchewan's seven-day average of daily new cases is 271, or 22.1 new cases per 100,000 population. This is the province's highest seven-day average reported since Jan. 24.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

The province detected 328 more variants of concern on Tuesday.

The 3,813 total variant cases have been identified in the Far North West (eight), Far North East (two), North West (28), North Central (44), North East (three), Saskatoon (302), Central West (29), Central East (111), Regina (2,505), South West (40), South Central (329) and South East (371) zones. There are 41 variant cases pending location.

SASK. EXPANDS COVID-19 VACCINE APPOINTMENT ELIGIBILITY

Saskatchewan has expanded vaccine appointment eligibility to those 52 and older starting Wednesday at 8 a.m. Pregnant women, youth aged 16 to 17 who are clinically extremely vulnerable and everyone over 40 in the Far North is also eligible for their first dose.

Residents 52 and over can book their vaccination appointment online or over the phone at 1-833-SASK-VAX (1-833-727-5829). Residents under 52 who are eligible due to location, profession or clinical vulnerability will have to book their appointment using the phone line.

Pregnant women and the clinically extremely vulnerable group can expect a letter from their doctor.

Residents 50 to 54 in the Northern Administrative District can book their appointments on the phone.

VARIANT CASES RISING IN SASKATOON

The Saskatoon area topped 300 variant COVID-19 cases according to Tuesday's provincial update.

The number of cases jumped to 302 from 181 on Monday.

The COVID-19 information the province shares does not specify how many of the cases are considered active.

Fourteen days prior, on March 31, there were 53 reported variant cases in the Saskatoon area.

TESTS AND VACCINES

The province said 3,007 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on Monday.

An additional 7,846 vaccines were administered, bringing the total number of shots given to 298,767.

The newly administered vaccines were distributed in the Far North West (40), Far North Central (one), Far North East (40), North West (137), North Central (311), North East (78), Saskatoon (1,632), Central West (339), Central East (589), Regina (2,742), South West (324), South Central (331) and South East (1,051).