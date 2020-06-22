REGINA -- Saskatchewan confirmed five new cases of COVID-19 Monday and no new recoveries, bringing the province's total number of active cases to 95.

To date, 751 cases of COVID-19 have been detected in the province while 643 people have recovered from the virus.

Of the new cases, four are in the far north and one is in Saskatoon.

“This total now includes two cases of individuals who tested positive in Saskatchewan but reside out-of-province and are under investigation,” the province said in news release.

Three Saskatchewan people with COVID-19 are being treated in hospital, one in Saskatoon and two in the south. None of these patients are in intensive care.

Of total cases to date, 305 are in the far north, 186 in Saskatoon, 113 in the north, 80 are in Regina, 53 in the south and 12 in the central region.

Cases continue to be the most prevalent in people between 20 and 39 years of age. Close behind are individuals aged 40 to 59 with 237 cases, 125 cases are in people 60 to 79

Fifty-one per cent of cases are in women and 49 per cent are in men.

To date the province has tested 60,780 people.

CHILD CAMPS, OUTDOOR POOLS, ACTIVITIES OPEN UNDER PHASE 4

Phase four of the Reopen Saskatchewan plan begins on Monday, with youth and child day camps, outdoor pools, splash pads and outdoor activities resuming in its first half.

Certain municipalities will open facilities at its discretion, and residents are advised to check with their local operator about availabilities.