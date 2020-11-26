REGINA -- The Saskatchewan government has declared new outbreaks in Regina at the Paul Dojak Centre, Regina Correctional Centre and Pioneer Village.

Saskatchewan has also reported several outbreaks in a number of Saskatchewan hockey teams including the Assiniboia Rebels, the Fort Qu’Appelle Fort Knox and the Regina Cherries Sr. Men’s teams.

According to the province, an outbreak is declared when two people or more test positive for COVID-19 in a non-household setting.

Below is a list of locations where outbreaks have been declared in the last week:

REGINA

Gailenes Child Care, Nov. 26

Cherries Sr. Men Hockey Team, Nov. 25

Paul Dojak Centre, Nov. 25

Regina Provincial Correctional Centre (Isolation Unit), Nov. 25

Pioneer Village, Nov. 25,

First Years Learning Centre, Nov. 24

Tim Hortons, South Albert, Nov. 22

Parkside Extendicare, Nov. 20

Santa Maria Long-term Care Home, Nov. 20

Highland Curling Club, Nov. 20

Avena Foods, Nov. 20

Jesus the Anointed One Church, Nov. 18

Ecole Wascana Plains School, Nov. 18

Clare Parker Homes, Nov. 17

Evraz Steel Mill, Nov. 17

Culture Grooming Lounge, Nov. 17

Revera Green Falls Landing, Nov. 15

SASKATOON

Saskatoon Minor Hockey (multiple teams), Nov. 25

Saskatoon Food Bank, Nov. 24

Oliver Lodge, Nov. 24

Lutheran Sunset Home, Nov. 20

Royal University Hospital, Unit 5300 (Ortho/Trauma), Nov. 20

Saskatoon Correctional Centre, Nov.17

Luther Special Care Home, Nov. 17

Martensville High School, Martensville, Nov. 11

CENTRAL

The Mosaic Company - Esterhazy K3, Esterhazy, Nov. 25

Northside Sales and Service, Ituna, Nov. 13

SOUTH

Senior Balcarres Broncos Hockey, Balcarres, Nov. 22

Fort Knox Hockey Team, Fort Qu’Appelle, Nov. 22

Rebels Hockey Team, Assiniboia, Nov. 23

Little Castle Child Care Centre, Indian Head, Nov. 17

Hayes Haven Person Care Home, Indian Head, Nov. 17

FAR NORTH

Gunnar Mine, Uranium City, Nov. 13

NORTH