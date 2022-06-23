COVID-19 Sask.: 12 deaths reported in Sask., 157 in hospital

Saskatchewan reported 12 more COVID-19 deaths for the week of June 12-18, down five from the previous update.

A total of 157 people were in hospital related to COVID-19 as of June 22, down eight from last week. Of that, 46 are for a COVID-19-related illness, 108 are an incidental COVID-19 infection and three are under investigation. There are six people in ICUs.

A total of 231 lab confirmed cases were also reported, which is down 163 from the last update.

There were 94 new lineage results reported. Of those 94, all were Omicron.

There were two confirmed COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care homes and care home settings reported.

As of June 11, 81.1 per cent of the population five years and older received two doses of a vaccine.

Among the population 18 and older, 52.7 per cent have gotten at least one booster shot.

Beginning on Aug. 18, the province will be shifting COVID-19 updates to a monthly release schedule.

The last weekly report will be on June 30 and a three-week report will be released on July 21 before transitioning to the monthly report.

"Saskatchewan residents should continue to do their own personal risk assessment over the summer," Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab said in an emailed statement. "They should continue considering using a mask and improving ventilation if hosting a crowded indoor event; or better still, spend time outdoors during our great Saskatchewan summer.”