REGINA -- Second doses of COVID-19 vaccines will be available for Saskatchewan residents over 85 years-old and those who had their first dose before February 15, on Monday.

According to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA), online booking is not yet available for second doses. Second doses can be accessed at drive-thru and walk-in clinics as well as through clinics operated by Indigenous Services Canada and the Northern Inter-tribal Health Authority (NITHA). Participating pharmacies are also providing second doses.

Residents with specific medical conditions or requirements are also eligible for their second shot.

“Those being treated for cancer, are bone marrow transplant recipients, or who have a blood cancer diagnosed within the last 2 years, and those who have received solid organ transplants are also now eligible to book their second doses,” the SHA said in a news release.

People who fall under this criteria will receive a confirmation letter in the mail.

Everyone who comes for their second dose is required to know the date of their first dose. This information can be accessed by calling 1-833-SASKVAX (1-833-727-5829), or checking Immunization History on the MySaskHealthRecord account.

The SHA said second doses must be the same brand as the first, however these guidelines may change.