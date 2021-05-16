REGINA -- COVID-19 vaccination eligibility in Saskatchewan has dropped to include residents 20-years and older, as of Sunday morning.

This applies to all of Saskatchewan except for those in the Northern Saskatchewan Administrative District, where age eligibility will stay at 18 and older.

Select frontline workers are also eligible. A full list of the included professions can be found on the province’s website.

Those eligible can visit a drive-thru or walk-in clinic, or book an appointment. To see drive-thru or walk-in locations or wait times in your area, visit the SHA’s website.

Appointments can be made online or over the phone at 1-833-SaskVax (1-833-727-5829).