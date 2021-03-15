REGINA -- Two schools in the Good Spirit School Division (GSSD) have confirmed cases of COVID-19 variants of concern.

All grades at Yorkton Regional High School and pre-kindergarten to Grade 6 at Davison School in Melville are moving to remote learning for the next week.

In emails sent to parents at both schools on Sunday, GSSD said a positive case at both schools has been identified as a variant of concern.

Classes have been cancelled for Monday and Tuesday at Davison School and just Monday at Yorkton Regional High School.

A return to face-to-face learning is tentatively scheduled for next Tuesday.

As of Sunday, the Government of Saskatchewan has confirmed 70 variant cases in the province, but none in the Central East region where both of these schools are located.

CTV News has reached out to the Ministry of Health for information regarding these cases.

More to come…