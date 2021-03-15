Advertisement
Sask. reports 110 new COVID-19 cases, identifies 133 more presumptive variant cases
Published Monday, March 15, 2021 7:53AM CST Last Updated Monday, March 15, 2021 1:43PM CST
An employee is pictured at the Roy Romanow Provincial Lab. (Supplied)
REGINA -- Saskatchewan recorded 110 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, along with 207 recoveries. The province has also identified 133 more presumptive variant cases.
So far, there are 70 confirmed variant cases in the province and 210 presumptive cases.
There were 2,009 vaccines delivered on Sunday.
