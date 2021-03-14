REGINA -- Saskatchewan reported two COVID-19 deaths Sunday, including one person in their 20s, along with 98 new cases.

The person who died in their 20s is from the Regina zone and the other was over the age of 80 in the Far North West.

With an additional 166 recoveries, there are currently 1,399 cases considered active in the province.

The 98 new cases are located in Regina (27), Saskatoon (25), Central East (15), South West (six), South East (six), Far North East (six), South Central (four), North West (three), North East (two) and North Central (one). One new case is pending residence information.

Five cases with previously unknown residence information have been assigned to the North West (four) and Regina zones (one).

The seven-day average of daily new cases in Saskatchewan is 10.6 new cases per 100,000 people.

There were 1,752 COVID-19 tests processed in the province on Saturday.

There were 2,220 doses of COVID-19 vaccine given out in Saskatchewan, bringing the overall total to 102,415.

REGINA SPREAD STILL A CONCERN

The Regina zone continued to lead the province in active cases Sunday despite a decrease to 484.

Public health officials again called for the city's residents to re-commit to best practices to prevent spread, particularly by staying home from work and public places while symptomatic.

The province also said Regina and area residents should not consider increasing their household bubbles right now due to community transmission of variants of concern.

Of the new 251 new cases in Saskatchewan over the weekend, 91 were reported in Regina and area. The province did not confirm if any of these cases were variants on Saturday or Sunday.

VACCINE BOOKING EXPANDING TO 70-YEARS AND OLDER MONDAY

The Saskatchewan Health Authority announced Sunday it would expand vaccine booking Monday morning for people over the age of 70 province-wide.

Additionally, people between the ages of 50 and 69 in the Northern Administrative District will become eligible to book their appointments.