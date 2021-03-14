REGINA -- Saskatchewan is expanding its vaccine appointment availability to residents over the age of 70 province wide and over the age of 50 in the Far North at 8 a.m. Monday, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

The move continues the ramp up of the provincial vaccine rollout which opened to people 72 years old or older Sunday morning.

Eligible residents can book an appointment over the phone or online.

COVID-19 vaccine booking eligibility is being expanded. Starting March 15 at 8am, the SHA's Patient Booking System will now include Individuals 70 years of age and older provincially

The SHA said more than 22,000 residents had booked their vaccine appointments as of 8 a.m. Sunday, the majority booking online.

The Vaccine Call Centre operates from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week and can be reached at 1-833-SASK-VAX (1-833-727-5829).

People can also schedule their shot 24/7 using the province’s dedicated website. They will need a Saskatchewan health card to make an appointment.

APPOINTMENTS OPENING BY PHONE ONLY FOR AGES 50-69 IN FAR NORTH

The SHA noted people between the ages of 50 and 69 in the Northern Administrative District will also be eligibile for vaccine appointments Monday morning, but cannot use the online tool for booking at this time. Instead, residents are asked to book by phone.

The district includes a total population of around 1,115 people according to statistics from the 2016 Census.

People over age 70 in the district will be able to book online.

REGINA ASTRAZENECA CLINIC OPEN FOR 64-YEAR-OLDS ONLY MONDAY

A drive-thru immunization clinic in Regina will begin distribution of the AstraZeneca vaccine on a first come, first served basis starting at 8:30 a.m. Monday for people age 64 only.

The clinic will be located at the Regina Exhibition Association Grounds and only those born between March 16, 1956 and March 16, 1957 will be eligible. Appointments cannot be pre-booked.

According to the province, the site will begin to ppen up to additional ages from oldest to youngest in the days ahead.

"Health officials are currently working on expanding availability of the AstraZeneca vaccine to a wider age range in the Regina area," a statement from the province Sunday said, saying additional details will be announced later in the week.

The AstraZeneca vaccine is approved in Canada for ages 18 to 64.