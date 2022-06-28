COVID-19 viral levels in Regina wastewater now considered 'moderate': U of R

COVID-19 viral levels in Regina’s wastewater have dropped to the lowest levels seen since the beginning of the Omicron wave and are now considered moderate, according to analysis from the University of Regina (U of R).

Before the Omicron wave the highest levels were found in mid-December of 2020 and April of 2021, the U of R said.

In its last weekly update, the provincial government reported 12 more COVID-19 related deaths in Saskatchewan.

The province also announced that weekly updates will end and shift to monthly updates, starting August 18.