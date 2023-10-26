Crash between van and truck near Macoun, Sask. claims life of Regina man

A man from Regina was killed in a serious crash on Highway 39 near Estevan.

According to Saskatchewan RCMP – at around 3 p.m. on Oct. 25 – officers from multiple police services in the area responded to a serious collision 21 kilometres northwest of Estevan near Macoun.

RCMP determined that a truck and a van travelling on the highway collided. A semi then blocked the highway completely to avoid the crash.

A 37-year-old Regina man who was driving the van was pronounced dead at the scene.

No injuries were reported from the five occupants of the truck, RCMP explained in its release.

The lone driver of the semi also reported no injuries.

The investigation into the cause of the fatal crash is still ongoing – with work being done by Estevan RCMP, a crash reconstructionist and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service.

A stretch of Highway 39 was closed for an on scene investigation but has since been reopened.