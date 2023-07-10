Crash near Moose Jaw claims Saskatoon woman's life

A crash north of Moose Jaw claimed one life after a semi and an SUV collided.

According to Moose Jaw RCMP, police responded to a reported collision on Highway 2 on July 7, at around 6:25 p.m.

The driver of the SUV, a 26-year-old woman from Saskatoon, was declared dead at the scene.

She was the vehicle’s sole occupant, an RCMP news release read.

The driver of the semi was not harmed in the crash, police said.

Moose Jaw police are continuing to investigate the crash with the help of a collision reconstructionist.