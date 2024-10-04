Wind gusts up to 100 km/h possible in southern Sask. Saturday

A wind warning has been issued for parts of southern Saskatchewan, with gusts of up to 100 kilometres per hour (km/h) possible in some areas on Saturday.

The warning includes Regina and Moose Jaw, as well as the RMs of Hillsborough, Baildon, Abernethy, Antler, Mount Pleasant and Argyle, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) said on Friday afternoon.

According to ECCC, an Alberta clipper system will be the cause of the strong winds.

Sustained winds of 60 km/hr to 70 km/hr and gusts of 90 km/hr to 100 km/hr gusts will be possible in the afternoon, but will ease later on Saturday night, the weather agency said.

Damage to buildings and power outages may occur, ECCC said.

