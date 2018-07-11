

CTV Regina





Craven Country Thunder brings thousands of country music fans to the valley each year.

With the mainstage getting ready to kick off on Thursday night, the final touches for the music festival are well underway.

Crews have been working all week to ensure everything from the stage to the stands is ready for the big event.

This year, performances will last for four days — starting on Thursday and ending on Sunday.

“People are going to know it’s still Craven because of how it looks here,” Kim Blevins, general manager of Country Thunder, said. “But, we’re trying to continue to up our game to make sure people are comfortable and happy and enjoy the show.”

The gates opened for campers on Tuesday morning. Hundreds of people have trickled into the site over the past 24 hours.

Clay Walker and Big & Rich are headlining the main stage on Thursday night.

With files from CTV Regina's Josh Diaz