The Crown is appealing the longest sentence ever handed down for child porn offences in Saskatchewan today.

Philip Chicoine, 27, was sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to 40 child porn related charges.

The Crown had been seeking a 17 year sentence, with no chance of parole for seven and a half years.

Earlier this year, the Saskatoon man admitted to telling women overseas how to abuse children, while he watched online.

The case will be before the courts at 2 p.m.