REGINA -- Unifor employees with SaskTel, SaskEnergy, SaskPower, SaskWater and the Water Security Agency have reached new collective bargaining agreements with the province.

SecurTek and DirectWest, both subsidiaries of SaskTel, signed their own agreements at the end of October.

“We are very pleased that Unifor represented employees have voted to ratify their respective agreements,” Finance Minister Donna Harpauer said in a news release. “We believe the agreements are fair and equitable and provide for long-term stability for both employees and Crown corporations and agencies. Thank you to both management and union bargaining teams for their hard work and dedication throughout the process.”

The province reached tentative agreements with the Crowns on Oct. 20 after a 17-day labour dispute. The unions voted to ratify the agreements on Oct. 28, and they finalized the agreement on Thursday.

SaskTel employees will receive a five per cent increase over five years as follows:

First year: Zero per cent

Second year: Zero per cent

Third year: One per cent

Fourth year: Two per cent

Fifth year: Two per cent

SaskEnergy, SaskWater and SaskPower agreed to a six-year agreement with a seven per cent increase as follows:

First year: Zero per cent

Second year: Zero per cent

Third year: One per cent

Fourth year: Two per cent

Fifth year: Two per cent

Six year: Two per cent

The Water Security Agency agreed to a six per cent increase over six years, along with a one per cent pension increase, as follows:

First year: Zero per cent

Second year: Zero per cent

Third year: One per cent

Fourth year: One per cent and one per cent pension increase

Fifth year: Two per cent

Sixth year: Two per cent

Active full time employees at SaskTel, SaskPower and SaskWater will receive four days' pay to acknowledge the 17 days of worked missed during the 17-day strike.

Unifor says the new agreement includes a net increase higher than the five per cent cap originally offered by the province.

“Unifor members took historic direct action to get a contract they deserve,” said Jerry Dias, Unifor National President, in a news release. “Solidarity was key to their success and they should be proud of what they accomplished together.”

Unifor represents nearly 5,000 Crown employees in Saskatchewan.