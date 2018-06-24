Hundreds of cyclists gathered on Sunday to help raise money for The Canadian Mental Health Association’s Regina branch.

The fourth annual Ride Don't Hide event saw participants and supporters travel from across the province to take part. Organized by the Canadian Mental Health Association's Regina branch, the event has two main goals.

"One is to have funds raised for the Regina branch for sure, to help in our community with programming and sustain and enhance the programming. And secondly, it’s to really help eliminate the stigma that’s associated with mental illness. So by doing that, we come together as a community, we come together in support,” said Shannon Patton, the co-chair of the event.

The cyclists had three different ride distance choices: 100 km, 30 km and 5 km. Participants could also do a 5 km walk if they preferred.

Cam Thick was up early Sunday morning to bike the 100 km with his team.

"I have done other events in the past but mental health is something that effects, I’ve got a few family members and friends so it’s close to heart so it’s a great one to come out and be a part of today,” said Thick. “Anytime you get out for a bike ride that’s an awesome cool thing with friends and other people out there, but better yet is out here supporting this cause."

Out of seventy participants in the one hundred kilometer bike ride, Thick's pack finished in 3 hours, and was the first to cross the finish line.

The event raised over $78,000, surpassing its goal of $75,000. The event will continue next year, and organizers are hoping for another successful ride in 2019.

Based on a report by Madina Azizi