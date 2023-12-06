Death investigation underway after body found in North Central home

Regina police and the province’s coroners service are investigating after the body of a woman was found inside a North Central home.

According to police, officers were dispatched to a home on the 1300 block of Montague Street at around 11:50 p.m. on Tuesday, following the report of a deceased person.

Police discovered the woman’s body at the residence. Officers secured the scene and requested a coroner as well as police resources.

“At this early stage of the investigation, there are no further details available,” Regina police said in a news release.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Regina police or Crime Stoppers.