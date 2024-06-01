Death investigation underway in Regina

An investigation is underway in Regina after an injured man died in hospital on Saturday.

Officers were called to the area of the 2300 block of Reynolds Street for the report of an injured man around 6:30 a.m., according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

The man was taken to hospital where he later died.

RPS and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service are investigating the death. Police said the investigation is in its early stages so don’t have any further information.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact RPS or Crime Stoppers.