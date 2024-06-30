REGINA
Regina

    • Death investigation underway in Regina

    A Regina Police Service cruiser can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News) A Regina Police Service cruiser can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)
    A death investigation is underway in Regina after a man died from his injuries on Saturday night.

    EMS and police were called to the 1900 block of McIntyre Street just after 10:15 p.m. for the report of an injured man, according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

    Life-saving measures were unsuccessful and the man was pronounced dead.

    Police aren't saying if they consider the death suspicious, or if it could potentially be upgraded to a homicide investigation.

    The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact RPS or Crime Stoppers.

