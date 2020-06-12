REGINA -- Police have deemed the death of an 18-month-old boy as suspicious.

Investigators are now considering the case as a criminal investigation.

Police were called to the 3200 block of Arens Rd. East on Wednesday morning. The child was found injured at the scene.

He was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The Coroners Service is assisting police in determining the circumstances of this death.

Police say there are no further details available at this time.