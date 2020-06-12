Advertisement
Regina News | Local Breaking | CTV News Regina
Death of 18-month-old boy considered suspicious: RPS
Published Friday, June 12, 2020 12:21PM CST
The sign in front of Regina Police Headquarters is pictured in this file photo. (Brendan Ellis/CTV News)
REGINA -- Police have deemed the death of an 18-month-old boy as suspicious.
Investigators are now considering the case as a criminal investigation.
Police were called to the 3200 block of Arens Rd. East on Wednesday morning. The child was found injured at the scene.
He was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
The Coroners Service is assisting police in determining the circumstances of this death.
Police say there are no further details available at this time.