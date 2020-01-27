REGINA -- The Regina Police Service has confirmed that the death of a man on Friday afternoon has been deemed a homicide.

Police were called to a home in the 4400 block of Dewdney Ave. at around 3:19 on Friday afternoon. A man was in medical distress and he was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police have identified the victim as Rodney Troy Ruberry, 49.

Police acknowledged that is in unusual to see four homicides in any one calendar month, and does not believe this homicide is connected to the two others that happened in recent days.

Police say there has not been an arrest in this case.