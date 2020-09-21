Advertisement
Deer Valley Golf Club, 2 other Regina businesses exposed to coronavirus: SHA
Published Monday, September 21, 2020 9:42PM CST
A laboratory technical assistant at LifeLabs, handles a specimen to be tested for COVID-19 after scanning its barcode upon receipt at the company's lab, in Surrey, B.C., on March 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority has issued an alert for three Regina businesses visited by different people who were likely infectious with COVID-19.
The affected businesses and times are:
- Let's Sushi - 4436 Rochdale Blvd - Sept. 19 5 p.m. 6 p.m.
- Princess Auto - 3701 E Quance Gate - Sept. 11, Sept. 15 and Sept. 16 from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. each affected day
- Deer Valley Golf Club - 10 Deer Valley Road - Sept. 15 1 p.m. - 8:30 p.m., Sept. 16 1 p.m. - 9 p.m. and Sept. 17 4 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
The SHA advises anyone who visited any of these businesses during the affected window to self monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days after the potential exposure. Should symptoms appear, residents are asked to self isolate and arrange for testing by calling the HealthLine at 811.