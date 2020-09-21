REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority has issued an alert for three Regina businesses visited by different people who were likely infectious with COVID-19.

The affected businesses and times are:

Let's Sushi - 4436 Rochdale Blvd - Sept. 19 5 p.m. 6 p.m.

Princess Auto - 3701 E Quance Gate - Sept. 11, Sept. 15 and Sept. 16 from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. each affected day

Deer Valley Golf Club - 10 Deer Valley Road - Sept. 15 1 p.m. - 8:30 p.m., Sept. 16 1 p.m. - 9 p.m. and Sept. 17 4 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

The SHA advises anyone who visited any of these businesses during the affected window to self monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days after the potential exposure. Should symptoms appear, residents are asked to self isolate and arrange for testing by calling the HealthLine at 811.