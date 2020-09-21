REGINA -- The Saskatchewan government reported on Monday seven new cases of COVID-19, bringing the number of active cases to 145.

In a news release, the province said five new cases are located in the Saskatoon area, one in the Regina area and one in the south east zone.

Three of the new cases reported today in the Saskatoon area are associated with the workplace outbreak previously identified at Brandt Industries.

There have been 17 cases linked to that workplace.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the province has reported 1,814 cases and 1,645 recoveries.

Two new recoveries were reported on Monday.

Ten people are in hospital. Nine people are receiving inpatient care, with seven of those in Saskatoon, one in Regina and one in the south central zone.

One person is in intensive care in Saskatoon.

Investigations have found that 27 of the 145 current active cases are from communal living settings, the province said.

There have been 24 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 122,761 people tested per million population. The national rate was 176,074 people tested per million population.

On Sunday, 1,819 COVID-19 tests were performed in Saskatchewan.

REGIONALLY

Three active cases from the far north area (one far north west, two far north east)

Four active cases from the north area (two north west, one north central, one north east)

76 active cases from the Saskatoon area

22 active cases from the Regina area

26 active cases from the central area (seven central west, 19 central east)

14 active cases from the south area (four south west, five south central, five south east)

4 REGINA BUSINESSES EXPOSED TO CORONAVIRUS

The SHA said a person who tested positive for COVID-19 visited the following businesses while likely infectious:

Tim Horton's - Victoria Square - Sept. 17 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Superstore Golden Mile – Sept. 17 6:45– 7:15 p.m.

Urban Planet - 921a Albert Street – Sept. 18 11 a.m.- 12 noon

Costco - 2110 Anaquod Road – Sept. 18 12 noon-1:30 p.m.

EXPOSURE AT BUSINESSES IN SASKATOON, PRINCE ALBERT AND WASKESIU

The SHA said a person who tested positive for COVID-19 visited the following businesses while likely infectious.

Carver’s Steakhouse in Saskatoon on Sept. 10 from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Cut Casual Steak & Tap Restaurant on Sept. 16 from 7 to 9 p.m.

Grainfields on 8th Street in Saskatoon on Sept. 11 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Tim Horton’s at 3223 2nd Ave. W. in Prince Albert on Sept. 17 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The Hawood Inn at 851 Lakeview Dr., Waskesiu Lake on Sept. 17 from 5:30 p.m. to - Sept. 18 at 5 p.m.

The Willows Golf and Country Club on Sept. 16 from 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Rosthern Valley Golf Course on Sept. 11 from 3 to 6 p.m.

The Garden Cafe at the Saskatoon Inn on the following dates and times:

Sept. 11: 8:00 - 10:00 a.m.

Sept. 12: 8:00 - 10:00 a.m.

Sept. 16: 8:00 - 10:00 a.m.

Sept. 17: 8:00 - 10:00 a.m

The SHA said anyone who attended these businesses on the specified dates and times should self-isolate if they experience symptoms of COVID-19 and call HealthLine 811 to arrange for testing.