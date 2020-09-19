REGINA -- Four Regina businesses were possibly exposed to COVID-19 this week, the Saskatchewan Health Authority said in a release.

The SHA said a person who tested positive for COVID-19 visited the following businesses while likely infectious:

Tim Horton's - Victoria Square - Sept. 17 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Superstore Golden Mile – Sept. 17 6:45– 7:15 p.m.

Urban Planet - 921a Albert Street – Sept. 18 11 a.m.- 12 noon

Costco - 2110 Anaquod Road – Sept. 18 12 noon-1:30 p.m.

Public Health officials are advising individuals who were at these locations on the specified date and times to immediately self-isolate if they have had or currently have symptoms of COVID-19, and to call HealthLine 811 to arrange for testing.

Individuals who are not experiencing symptoms should self-monitor for 14 days.