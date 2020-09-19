REGINA -- Saskatchewan reported 11 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the provincial active cases to 121.

In a release, the province said two new cases are in Saskatoon, one is in the central west region, one is in the central east region, five are in Regina and two are in the south central zone.

The province added that the two new cases in Saskatoon are linked to an outbreak at Brandt Industries. Public Health has concluded the outbreak is linked to out-of-province travel, following investigation.

On Friday, 2,873 COVID-19 tests were performed in Saskatchewan, which is a new daily record high.

Three more people have recovered from the virus.

REGIONALLY:

Three active cases from the far north area (one far north west, two far north east)

Four active cases from the north area (two north west, one north central, zero north east)

63 active cases from the Saskatoon area

13 active cases from the Regina area

27 active cases from the central area (seven central west, 20 central east)

11 active cases from the south area (four south west, five south central, two south east)

A total of 10 people are currently in hospital related to the virus. Nine people are receiving treatment in inpatient care, including seven in Saskatoon, one in Regina and one in the south central zone. One person is currently in intensive care in Saskatoon.