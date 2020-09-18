REGINA -- A person who tested positive for COVID-19 travelled on several Regina Transit routes and visited a south Regina Superstore, according to a Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) alert.

The SHA said the person was likely infectious during three visits to the Golden Mile Superstore between Sept. 12-16.

The affected dates and times are:

Sept. 12 - 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 – 12:30 – 12:45 p.m.

Sept. 16 - 3-3:30 p.m.

The SHA also said the person rode the bus several times while infectious. Those affected dates and routes are:

Sept. 7 Route 9 (south to east) - 1-2 p.m.

Sept. 8 Route 7 (south to east) - 1:50-2:50 p.m.

Sept. 8 Route 7 (east to south) - 9:30-10:30 p.m.

Sept. 10 Route 7 (south to east) - 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Sept. 10 Route 7 (east to south) - 9:30-10:30 p.m.

Sept. 11 Route 7 (south to east) - 4-5 p.m.

Sept. 11 Route 7 (east to south) - 9:30-10:30 p.m.

Sept. 13 Route 9 (south to east) - 1:20-2:20 p.m.

Sept. 14 Route 9 (south to downtown) - 10:30 – 10:45 a.m.

Sept. 14 Route 40 (south) - 12 noon – 12:20 p.m.

Sept. 14 Route 7 (south to east) - 3-4 p.m.

Sept. 14 Route 7 (east to south) - 9:30-10:30 p.m.

The City of Regina confirmed the exposure in a release Friday. It said staff that were potentially exposed have been notified and were instructed to call HealthLine 811.

Public Health officials are advising individuals who were at these locations on the specified date and times to immediately self-isolate if they have had or currently have symptoms of COVID-19, and to call HealthLine 811 to arrange for testing.

Individuals who are not experiencing symptoms should self-monitor for 14 days.