REGINA -- The Government of Canada’s COVID-19 contact tracing app is now operational in Saskatchewan.

“COVID Alert” notifies users if they have come in contact with someone that has tested positive for the virus.

According to the Government of Canada, the app uses Bluetooth to exchange random codes with nearby phones that also have the app downloaded. It then checks the list of random codes daily, to see if any of the people associated with the codes have tested positive for the virus.

The #COVIDAlert app is now available in #Saskatchewan. The app will notify you if you’ve recently been exposed to someone with #COVID19.



Download it today:

Apple: https://t.co/KdI3A6p0Su

Android: https://t.co/EKBC874HDy pic.twitter.com/VmnwgNZq19 — Health Canada and PHAC (@GovCanHealth) September 18, 2020

If you have spent more than 15 minutes, less than two metres apart with a person who tests positive in the past 14 days, you can be notified of the exposure.

The government said it does not track or share your location, or any of your personal information.

“As more activities head indoors, Saskatchewan residents should continue following public health guidelines to prevent COVID-19 transmission and protect friends and family,” Jim Reiter, Saskatchewan's Health Minister, said. “Wash your hands frequently, ensure you can name every contact in your virtual household, maintain physical distancing and wear a mask when you cannot. The COVID alert app is yet another tool residents have to stay safe during this pandemic.”

Ontario, New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador also currently have access to the app.

It does not collect personal health information or track the location of users. Available now in the App Store and Google Play. For more information contact 1-833-784-4397. https://t.co/bFAUXdgcB9 — Saskatchewan Health Authority (@SaskHealth) September 18, 2020

The app is available on IOS and Android.