REGINA -- A total of 14 active COVID-19 cases are in children and youth, according to more detailed testing and case information released by the Government of Saskatchewan on Thursday.

With classes starting back up the province announced it would be releasing more information on school aged children, due to an expected increase in testing.

For the week of Sept. 7-12, a total of 1,845 COVID-19 tests were conducted on children aged 0-19. Of the total tests, 394 were in the zero to four range, 812 were in the five to 13 age range and another 639 were in the 14 to 19 range.

Last week, 6.8 COVID-19 tests were conducted on children per 1,000 people in the province. The positive test percentage in this age group for the week was 0.3 per cent.

The government has provided case information for children by the more-specific sub-zones of Saskatchewan. Find your sub-zone here.

LOCATION SUB-ZONES

Far north: zero active cases in children

North: zero active cases in children

Central: Three active cases in children (one in the central west zone 2, two in the central east zone 5)

Saskatoon: Nine active cases in children

Regina: Zero active cases in children

South: Two active cases in children (one in the south west zone 1, one in the south central zone 2)

Saskatoon led the province, with 676 COVID-19 tests conducted on on children last week, while 369 were conducted in Regina, 346 were conducted in the south zone, 222 were conducted in the north, 159 were conducted in the central zone and 73 were conducted in the far north.

The information will be released in weekly reports on the Government of Saskatchewan website.