REGINA -- Saskatchewan reported seven new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

Saskatchewan's Premier Scott Moe and Dr. Saqib Shahab will provide a COVID-19 update at 2:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon. This will be streamed live on CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca.

There are four new cases in Saskatoon, one in the south west and one in the south east.

There have been 1,757 cases in Saskatchewan to date. One case reported on Wednesday was determined not to be a Saskatchewan resident.

None of the new cases reported on Thursday are related to a social gathering reported in Saskatoon on Sept. 13. There have been 21 cases linked to this gathering. The province predicts there will be more cases related to this event.

There are 109 cases considered currently active in the province. Twenty-nine cases are in communal living settings.

Four more people have recovered for a total of 1,624 recoveries to date.

Five people in Saskatoon are receiving inpatient care.

REGIONALLY

434 cases are from the south area (222 south west, 197 south central, 15 south east)

357 cases are from the far north area (349 far north west, 0 far north central, 8 far north east)

326 cases are from the Saskatoon area

271 cases are from the north area (131 north west, 73 north central, 67 north east)

229 cases are from the central area (168 central west, 61 central east)

140 cases are from the Regina area

The SHA performed 1,515 tests on Wednesday.