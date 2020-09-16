REGINA -- Saskatchewan reported 10 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total active cases to 107.

In a release, the province said seven new cases are in Saskatoon, one is in the north east zone, one is in Regina and another case is pending location.

The government added there have been 21 cases linked to a social gathering in Saskatoon, initially reported on Sunday.

Four more people recovered from the virus on Wednesday. Another four people are currently in hospital in Saskatoon.

REGIONALLY:

Four active cases from the far north area (two far north west, two far north east)

Four active cases from the north area (two north west, one north central, zero north east)

47 active cases from the Saskatoon area

Eight active cases from the Regina area

33 active cases from the central area (six central west, 27 central east)

10 active cases from the south area (three south west, five south central, two south east)

A total of 1,218 COVID-19 tests were performed in Saskatchewan on Tuesday.

PREMIER CAUTIONS AGAINST LARGE GATHERINGS AS ACTIVE CASES RISE

With active COVID-19 cases gradually rising in Saskatchewan, the Premier is reminding residents to use caution when gathering in groups as the province heads into the fall.

Active cases of COVID-19 have increased for four of the past five days in Saskatchewan.

The province reached its peak in active cases with 322 at the end of July. After declining for 28 of the next 47 days and hitting a low of 29 on Sept. 2, active cases are on the rise again.

"We can’t let our guard down, we’re not finished," Premier Scott Moe said on Monday.

The Premier reminded residents to keep gatherings under 30 people, maintain proper physical distancing with people outside your household and avoid sharing food.