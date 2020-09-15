REGINA -- The Government of Saskatchewan reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 1,741.

In a release, the province said eight new cases are in Saskatoon and two are in the central east zone. Active cases rose to 101.

An additional 12 people recovered from the virus.

Four people are currently receiving inpatient care in Saskatoon.

REGIONALLY:

11 active cases from the south area (four south west, five south central, two south east)

Four active cases from the far north area (two far north west, two far north east)

42 active cases from the Saskatoon area

Four active cases from the north area (two north west, two north central, zero north east)

33 active cases from the central area (six central west, 27 central east)

Seven active cases from the Regina area

A total of 1,658 COVID-19 tests were performed in Saskatchewan on Monday.

CASES CONFIRMED AT THREE SASKATOON SCHOOLS

In a letter to parents on Monday, the principal of École St. Peter School said a case of COVID-19 had been diagnosed in a person at the school.

The principal of St. Joseph High School sent a similar letter Monday.

Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools warned parents on Sunday that some students at Holy Cross High School may have been exposed to COVID-19, as a case had been diagnosed in their student's cohort.

POSSIBLE EXPOSURE IN WHITEWOOD, TISDALE

The Saskatchewan Health Authority wants Whitewood and Tisdale residents to be mindful of potential COVID-19 exposures in the communities.

The SHA said a person who tested positive for COVID-19 visited the Whitewood Petro gas station and convenience store between 1 and 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 4.

An individual who tested positive with COVID-19 also visited businesses in Tisdale, Sask. when they were likely infectious.

The businesses were Sobey’s Liquor Store at 900 93rd Avenue between 6 - 6:15 p.m. and Beeland Co-op Food Store at 904 93rd Avenue between 6:15 - 6:30 p.m.

Public Health officials are advising individuals who were at these locations on the specified date and times to immediately self-isolate if they have had or currently have symptoms of COVID-19, and to call HealthLine 811 to arrange for testing.