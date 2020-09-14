REGINA -- The province reported on Monday eight new cases of COVID-19 and one more recovery, bringing the total number of active cases to 103.

Six new cases are located in the Saskatoon area, one in the south west and one in the south central, according to a news release.

The province said three cases from the past week have been removed. One case was deemed to be a false positive and two cases were determined to be out of province.

The total number of cases is 1,731, and there have been 1,604 recoveries.

One more person has been admitted to hospital. In total, there are three people in hospital receiving inpatient care in Saskatoon.

There have been 24 deaths.

Investigations completed thus far have found that 34 of the 99 current active cases are from communal living settings.

To date, 160,275 COVID‐19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan. As of Sept. 12, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 113,708 people tested per million population. The national rate was 163,729 people tested per million population.

Yesterday, 1,819 COVID-19 tests were performed in Saskatchewan.

CASE CONFIRMED AT SASKATOON HIGH SCHOOL

Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools is warning some students at Holy Cross High School may have been exposed to COVID-19.

A letter was sent on Sunday to parents warning them a case of COVID-19 has been diagnosed in their student's cohort.

"Public Health will only be contacting parents/guardians of students, as well as any staff/visitors/volunteers who may have been in close contact with the case by the evening of Sept. 14," the letter said.

"Risk of exposure for anyone not considered a close contact is very low."

The letter does not specify if the confirmed case is a student or staff member.

POSSIBLE EXPOSURE IN TISDALE: SHA

The Saskatchewan Health Authority issued a public notice after an individual who tested positive with COVID-19 visited businesses in Tisdale, Sask. when they were likely infectious.

In a news release, the SHA said the individual visited two retailers on Sept. 6.

The businesses were Sobey’s Liquor Store at 900 93rd Ave. between 6 - 6:15 p.m. and Beeland Co-op Food Store at 904 93rd Ave. between 6:15 - 6:30 p.m.

Public Health officials are advising individuals who were at these locations on the specified date and times to immediately self-isolate if they have had or currently have symptoms of COVID-19, and to call HealthLine 811 to arrange for testing.