REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority wants Whitewood residents to be mindful of a potential COVID-19 exposure in the community.

The SHA said a person who tested positive for COVID-19 visited the Whitewood Petro gas station and convience store between 1 and 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 4.

Public Health officials are advising individuals who were at these locations on the specified date and times to immediately self-isolate if they have had or currently have symptoms of COVID-19, and to call HealthLine 811 to arrange for testing.

Individuals who are not experiencing symptoms should self-monitor for 14 days.