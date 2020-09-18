REGINA -- Saskatchewan reported new 19 COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the provincial active cases to 113.

In a release, the province said 12 of the new cases are in Saskatoon, four are in Regina and three are in the central west zone.

Five people are currently in hospital in Saskatoon. Another 15 cases are considered recovered as of Friday.

REGIONALLY:

Three active cases from the far north area (one far north west, two far north east)

Four active cases from the north area (two north west, one north central, zero north east)

61 active cases from the Saskatoon area

10 active cases from the Regina area

25 active cases from the central area (six central west, 27 central east)

10 active cases from the south area (four south west, four south central, two south east)

A total of 1,980 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Saskatchewan on Thursday.

The Government of Canada COVID-19 contact tracing app is now available in Saskatchewan.

ORGANIZER OF GATHERING LINKED TO 21 COVID-19 CASES FINED $2,000

The organizer of a "large social gathering" in Saskatoon linked to 21 confirmed cases of COVID-19 has been issued a fine of $2,000.

Under Saskatchewan's current Public Health Order, indoor and outdoor gatherings are limited to a maximum of 30 people, as long as there is enough space to accommodate physical distancing.

The private gathering in Saskatoon had around 47 people in attendance, the provincial government said in a news release.

As of Thursday, 21 cases of COVID-19 had been linked to the Sept. 13 event, according to the province.