REGINA -- Saskatchewan reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total number of active cases to 140.

There are seven new cases located in the Saskatoon area, 10 in the Regina area and two in the south east region. The location of one case is pending.

One more person has recovered.

The seven new cases reported in the Saskatoon area are associated with the workplace outbreak previously identified at Brandt Industries.

There have been 14 cases linked to that workplace.

There are 10 people in hospital. Nine people are receiving inpatient care, with seven of those in Saskatoon, one in Regina and one in the south central region.

One person is in intensive care in Saskatoon.

Investigations have found that 27 of the 140 currently active cases are from communal living settings.

There have been 24 deaths.

There have been a total of 1,807 reported cases and 1,643 recoveries in the province.

As of Sept. 18, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 121,091 people tested per million population. The national rate was 174,362 people tested per million population.

There were 2,426 COVID-19 tests performed on Saturday in Saskatchewan.

